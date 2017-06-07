Fort Campbell’s Blanchfield Army Community Hospital offers School and Sports Physicals this Summer

Medical Homes offer extended hours/Saturday appointments

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) patient-centered medical home teams are conducting school and sports physicals now for BACH-enrolled TRICARE Prime beneficiaries’ during regular medical home hours Monday through Friday.

In addition, BACH’s patient-centered medical homes are offering several extended clinic hours and Saturday appointments throughout the summer months.

These appointments are set aside for individuals who arrive at Fort Campbell late in the summer and for TRICARE Prime individuals enrolled to a network provider.

Everyone is encouraged to schedule an appointment now by calling the Appointment Line at 270.798.4677.

Patient-Centered Medical Home Extended hours/Saturday School & Sports Physical Dates Address Screaming Eagle Medical Home Various Dates offered in July and August; Contact clinic through Army Medicine Secure Messaging Service or the appointment line Office Building One, 647 Dunlop Lane, #301, Clarksville, TN Air Assault Family Medical Home Weekday Extended Hours available in June BACH, 650 Joel Drive, C Building, Fort Campbell, KY Byrd Family Medical Home Saturday Appointments available in June and July Building 7973, Thunder Boulevard (near Gate 10), Fort Campbell, KY Young Eagle Medical Home Weekday Extended Hours and Saturday Appointments available in June and July BACH, 650 Joel Drive, C Building, Fort Campbell, KY Consolidated primary care medical homes Aug. 5 and 12 Appointments will be available later in the summer Byrd Clinic : Building 7973, Thunder Boulevard (near Gate 10), Fort Campbell, KY

Patients seen by a BACH provider

BACH medical homes providing school and sports physicals include Byrd, Air Assault, Young Eagle and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes. Patients assigned to a BACH medical home may book appointments by calling the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677, visiting www.tricareonline.com, or by emailing your care team using the Army Medicine Secure Email Messaging System (AMSMS).

To help care teams make preparations for your visit when calling the appointment line or sending a AMSMS message, please inform the team whether your child will attend a school in Kentucky or Tennessee, or another state during the 2017-18 school year. If you are leaving the Kentucky or Tennessee areas before school begins, please download the appropriate school form to take to your child’s appointment.

TRICARE Prime patients seen by a network provider

TRICARE Prime beneficiaries assigned to a network medical provider may schedule an appointment with their network primary care manager (PCM) for school or sports physicals or they may call for an appointment to attend one of the School and Sports Physical Saturdays using BACH’s appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677.

What should patients bring to the school and sports physical appointment?

To receive a school or sports physical, students must bring their immunization record (shot record) and the appropriate physical forms to the appointment.

Immunizations may also be given before or after the school or sports physical examination is scheduled.

For a listing of immunization requirements for the Department of Defense Education Activity, Kentucky and Tennessee Schools, visit the following sites: www.dodea.edu/StudentServices/immunizationPgrm.cfm

www.nvic.org/Vaccine-Laws/state-vaccine-requirements/kentucky.aspx

www.tn.gov/health/article/required-immunizations

If other medical concerns arise during the school or sports physical examination, a follow-up appointment should be scheduled with your PCM in order to ensure proper time and attention is devoted to the medical need.

Routine physical exams are valid for one year and are required for the following students:

Any child entering Christian County or Clarksville-Montgomery County schools for the first time

Any student participating in school organized sports

Any youth participating in Fort Campbell’s organized sport programs

Any adolescent who enrolls in the 6th grade in Christian County or Fort Campbell Schools

Any adolescent who is entering the 7th grade in Tennessee

If your child had a school or sports physical completed at one of BACH’s medical homes within the last 12 months and has had no medical changes, it is not necessary to receive another physical. BACH medical home patients who do not need a new physical may contact their care team to have the required school forms completed. Paperwork may take up to three business days to complete.

Patients unable to attend a scheduled school or sports physical appointment Monday through Friday should call the BACH appointment line to cancel at least two hours prior to the appointment. To cancel a Saturday appointment, please call the appointment line any time before noon on the Friday before your scheduled appointment.

