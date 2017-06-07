|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Fort Campbell’s Blanchfield Army Community Hospital offers School and Sports Physicals this Summer
Medical Homes offer extended hours/Saturday appointments
Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) patient-centered medical home teams are conducting school and sports physicals now for BACH-enrolled TRICARE Prime beneficiaries’ during regular medical home hours Monday through Friday.
In addition, BACH’s patient-centered medical homes are offering several extended clinic hours and Saturday appointments throughout the summer months.Two consolidated patient-centered medical home School and Sports Physical Saturday clinics are scheduled for August 5th and 12 at the Byrd Family Medical Home.
These appointments are set aside for individuals who arrive at Fort Campbell late in the summer and for TRICARE Prime individuals enrolled to a network provider.
Everyone is encouraged to schedule an appointment now by calling the Appointment Line at 270.798.4677.
Patients seen by a BACH provider
BACH medical homes providing school and sports physicals include Byrd, Air Assault, Young Eagle and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes. Patients assigned to a BACH medical home may book appointments by calling the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677, visiting www.tricareonline.com, or by emailing your care team using the Army Medicine Secure Email Messaging System (AMSMS).
To help care teams make preparations for your visit when calling the appointment line or sending a AMSMS message, please inform the team whether your child will attend a school in Kentucky or Tennessee, or another state during the 2017-18 school year. If you are leaving the Kentucky or Tennessee areas before school begins, please download the appropriate school form to take to your child’s appointment.
TRICARE Prime patients seen by a network provider
TRICARE Prime beneficiaries assigned to a network medical provider may schedule an appointment with their network primary care manager (PCM) for school or sports physicals or they may call for an appointment to attend one of the School and Sports Physical Saturdays using BACH’s appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677.
What should patients bring to the school and sports physical appointment?
To receive a school or sports physical, students must bring their immunization record (shot record) and the appropriate physical forms to the appointment.
Immunizations may also be given before or after the school or sports physical examination is scheduled.
For a listing of immunization requirements for the Department of Defense Education Activity, Kentucky and Tennessee Schools, visit the following sites: www.dodea.edu/StudentServices/immunizationPgrm.cfm
www.nvic.org/Vaccine-Laws/state-vaccine-requirements/kentucky.aspx
www.tn.gov/health/article/required-immunizations
If other medical concerns arise during the school or sports physical examination, a follow-up appointment should be scheduled with your PCM in order to ensure proper time and attention is devoted to the medical need.
Routine physical exams are valid for one year and are required for the following students:
If your child had a school or sports physical completed at one of BACH’s medical homes within the last 12 months and has had no medical changes, it is not necessary to receive another physical. BACH medical home patients who do not need a new physical may contact their care team to have the required school forms completed. Paperwork may take up to three business days to complete.
Patients unable to attend a scheduled school or sports physical appointment Monday through Friday should call the BACH appointment line to cancel at least two hours prior to the appointment. To cancel a Saturday appointment, please call the appointment line any time before noon on the Friday before your scheduled appointment.
SectionsNews
TopicsAir Assault Family Medical Home, Bach, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Byrd Family Medial Home, Christian County, Clarksville Montgomery County School System, Clarksville TN, Clarksville-Montgomery County, CMCSS, DoD, Dunloop Lane, Fort Campbell KY, Fort Campbell Schools, Immunization, Joel Drive, Kentucky, Montgomery County, School Physicals, Screaming Eagle Medical Home, Sports Physicals, Tennessee, Thunder Boulevard, Tricare, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity, Young Eagle Medical Home
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed