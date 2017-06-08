City of Clarksville adds Sponsors, Giveaways to Nashville Predators Parties

City of Clarksville’s Game 5 & 6 events will be at Wilma Rudolph Center

Clarksville, TN – Sponsors are joining with the City of Clarksville to make its series of Predators Stanley Cup Finals viewing parties at the Wilma Rudolph Events Center bigger and better and more fun for the entire family.

The City plans viewing events starting at 4:30pm. Thursday and Sunday in Liberty Park, with a new twist: Organized pregame activities for families on the amphitheater lawn outside the events center.

On Thursday, there will be Predators prizes and registering fans to win a four-pack of tickets to Venture River Water Park in Eddyville, KY.

Sunday’s pregame is being billed as a “Family Tailgating Party,” with an inflatable play zone, Bubble Ball Races and games including Bean Bag Toss, Limbo, Life-Size Jenga and a Water Balloon Toss.

Joe Padula will be on hand Sunday distributing Predators prizes and registering fans to win a four-pack of tickets to Venture River.

Food and beverage vendors will set up early Thursday and Sunday, and activities near the Wilma Rudolph Events Center will start at 4:30pm both days. The game broadcast time is 7:00pm, with the drop of the puck expected about 7:20pm. Fans are invited to come early, and bring family, friends and their own chairs or blankets for seating.

“The Predators’ run through the playoffs has been amazing,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “And the City’s viewing parties have been a big hit. Our Parks & Recreation Department has done a great job of making them family-friendly by adding pregame skills contests and games.”

The Nashville Predators have kept the hockey super exciting, winning two games at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins to even the Stanley Cup Finals at two games apiece. A Predators victory tonight in Pittsburgh would set the stage for a potential series winning Game 6 in Nashville on Sunday.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department and CDE Lightband will stream Games 5 and 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals to a huge screen inside the events center. Weather permitting, the big doors will be open to provide a semi-outdoor experience for the party.

Aaron’s Furniture will be providing extra 60-inch TVs, so screens will be placed amid the party zone in addition to the main 17-by-30 foot screen.

