Clarksville Montgomery County School System names Marcus Heaston as new Kenwood High School principal

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System announces that Marcus D. Heaston has been named principal of Kenwood High School for the upcoming school year. He replaces Hal Bedell, who retires this month.

Mr. Heaston has served as High School Level Director for the last two years.

He is a graduate of the National Institute for School Leadership at the University of Memphis, Lambuth.

He earned his master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Trevecca Nazarene University. He received his bachelor’s in secondary history at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Previous honors and achievements include his selection as a National Semi-Finalist for the Disney Teacher of the Year; principal at Covington High School when it was a four-time SCORE finalist and three-time winner in the high school division. He also was administrator at Covington High during the years that the school was recognized four consecutive times by U.S. News and World Report as a Bronze Recipient in “America’s Top Public High Schools.”

Sections

Topics