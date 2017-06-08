Clarksville Police arrest Jermaine Phillips for Break-In of Two Walgreens

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police have charged a man in the break-in of two different Walgreens on the same night within an hour of each other.

On Wednesday, June 7th, 2017, Clarksville Police Officers responded to separate alarm calls at two different Walgreens in a one hour time frame, between 2:15am – 3:15am. The first alarm was at the 1460 Fort Campbell Boulevard and the other was at 1751 Tiny Town Road.

The businesses were broken into in a similar fashion. There were three men involved in the break-in with entry being made through the drive through window, an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs were taken, and a light colored SUV was seen leaving the scene.

The vehicle was spotted on Ashland City Road shortly after the second break-in and a traffic stop was attempted but, the vehicle fled from the scene. After the vehicle fled from officers, it was located, again, on the parking lot of a Crossland Avenue apartment complex.

There was a male found laying down inside of the car along with clothing inside of the vehicle which matched the suspect clothing from the video. As officers approached the vehicle, they detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Additionally, shards of class were found inside of the car and on the clothing of the man inside of the vehicle; marijuana was also found inside of the car. It was further discovered the man identified as Jermaine Phillips had a suspended TX driver license. Phillips has an extensive criminal history involving burglaries, felon in possession of a handgun, evading, and various other charges.

Anyone with information can call Detective Honholt or Detective Carroll, at 931.648.0656 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

Jermaine Phillips

Name: Jermaine Phillips

Gender: M

Race: B

Address: Humble Westfield Road, Harris, TX

Arresting Officer: Robinson

Charged With: Simple Possession, Unlawful Paraphernalia, Evading Arrest, Driving on Revoked License, Two Counts of Burglary

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $135,000.00

