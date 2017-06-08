Domino’s on Highway 48 donates over $8,000 to Cunningham Volunteer Fire Department

Cunningham, TN – The Cunningham Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank everyone that came out on June 1st, 2017 to the new Domino’s on Highway 48 Grand Opening and showed their support for Cunningham Volunteer Fire Department.

Thanks to everyone that helped and especially to the team members of the Clarksville Domino’s and the local owner Antonio Murgas!

Please continue to welcome and show your support for this locally owned business.

About the Cunningham Volunteer Fire Department

Cunningham Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1983 for fire protection in the Cunningham, TN area. Currently, there are 50 members of the department. The Cunningham Volunteer Fire Department responds to fires, motor vehicle accidents with injuries, hazardous material scenes, emergency medical calls, fire alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.

They are supported by our community through donations and fundraisers so that they can continue to provide these emergency services.

For more information, visit their website at: www.cunninghamvfd.com

Sections

Topics