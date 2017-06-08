Driver comes to aid of stricken woman

Father says quick action saved his daughter’s life

Clarksville, TN – Medical officials and family members are crediting the quick, decisive actions of trash hauler Ray Davidson and Clarksville first responders for helping to save a local woman who had collapsed on a neighborhood street.

Kelly Plummer, a 45-year-old North Clarksville woman, was walking her dogs Monday morning when she was stricken with respiratory failure and passed out, said her father, Tom Blanton.

In a few moments, Clarksville Police Officer Amberlece Berman and a crew from Clarksville Fire Rescue arrived and took over emergency treatment, which included defibrillation. Plummer was taken to Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville and then to St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville Tennessee.

Blanton said hospital officials told him that his daughter’s respiratory condition could have been fatal if not for Davidson’s quick actions.

“I was told she had no pulse, and was not breathing when she was found,” Blanton said. “I’m so thankful for Ray Davidson, the police officer and first responders and the 911 operator who remained calm.”

Plummer was diagnosed with severe pneumonia, and her respiratory failure probably was triggered by the exertion of walking her two Alaskan Malamutes, Blanton said. She is still in St. Thomas West, but was taken off a ventilator and is on the road to recovery.

“She is talking and joking now,” Blanton said. “It’s been an amazing 48 hours, and all of it because Ray Davidson cared and took action. I can’t thank him enough.”

Officer Berman notified family members, and secured Plummer’s dogs and residence, which also was a big help, Blanton said.

Sections

Topics