Montgomery County Animal Care and Control releases May 2017 Statistics

Montgomery County, TN – In an effort to make the public aware of the animal problem in Montgomery County, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control has released the statistics on the intake, adoption and euthanasia.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control took in a total of 553 animals (314 cats, 238 dogs, and 1 parakeet).

On the out take side, 262 animals were processed out of the facility: 84 animals were adopted (25 cats and 59 dogs); 120 animals were transferred to rescue organizations (57 cats and 63 dogs); and 58 animals were reclaimed by their owners (4 cats and 54 dogs).

Sadly, 144 animals were euthanized (1 parakeet, 116 cats and 27 dogs).

Since January, 1st, 2017, Montgomery County Animal Care have taken in 1,987 animals.

Montgomery County Animal Care would like to thank you to all those who adopted, fostered and rescued! Look at all the lives you have saved! And please remember to spay and neuter!

About Montgomery County Animal Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. They are located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control

