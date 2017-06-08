Nashville Sounds errors costly in 4-2 loss to Omaha Storm Chasers

Nashville Sounds

Papillion, NB – A pair of errors from Sounds second baseman, Joey Wendle, cost Nashville dearly as the Omaha Storm Chasers eked out a 4-2 victory Thursday night. The loss meant a series split for the Sounds who were seeking a third consecutive series win.

The first error of the evening from Wendle came in the first inning as he was playing in shallow right field with the shift on against left handed hitting first baseman Ryan O’Hearn was at the plate. The error allowed Ruben Sosa to come around to score to put Omaha out in front.

Nashville responded with a run of its own in the next half inning as Renato Nunez doubled to begin the frame, advanced to third on a Matt Chapman single, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Jaff Decker.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Raul Mondesi scorched a ground rule double to deep right field. Jorge Soler then stepped up to the plate and popped up a pitch just beyond the lip of the grass in shallow right field. Wendle camped underneath it but was unable to corral the pop up allowing Mondesi to score the tying run. The Storm Chasers plated the go-ahead run two batters later when Bubba Starling hit a soft line drive to center field.

Omaha added to its lead in the eighth inning when Garin Cecchini went deep off of Tyler Sturdevant to cap off the scoring.

Both starting pitchers were superb on the evening. Sounds starter, Corey Walter, allowed just one unearned run in 5 2/3 innings of work while striking out three Storm Chasers.Omaha hurler, Luke Farrell, lasted 6 1/3 innings and recorded ten punch outs and did not issue any free passes.

The Sounds did not go down without a fight. They brought the potential go-ahead run came up to the plate in the ninth inning after Decker and Ryan Lavarnway each reached on base hits to begin the frame. McBride struck out before LaMarre drew a walk to load the bases for Barreto. The Sounds’ shortstop popped out and with two outs Wendle stepped in. He cranked the ball to deep center field but it was run down at the warning track by Starling to preserve the win for Omaha.

Thursday night was the fourth career two-error game for Wendle and first since June 13th, 2015 in a game at Oklahoma City.

For the Sounds it was just the second time in 26 games they suffered a defeat after having a lead through six innings.

The Sounds begin a three-game series against the Memphis Redbirds Friday night at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Paul Blackburn (4-5, 3.26) starts for Nashville against right-hander Mike Mayers (4-5, 4.73) for Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

