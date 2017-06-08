Planters Bank Presents to feature Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, June 11th

“Planters Bank Presents…” Film Series

Clarksville, TN – The “Planters Bank Presents…” film series next movie is Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”. This movie will be shown this Sunday, June 11th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.

“The Little Mermaid” is about a rebellious 16-year-old mermaid Ariel, striking a deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human in order to land the man of her dreams, even though her father, King Triton, has forbidden her to swim to the surface.

Admission to each film in the “Planters Bank Presents…” series is $5.00 (cash or check only). Tickets are on sale now at the Roxy Regional Theatre box office. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to showtime.

Normal box office hours are 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday through Friday.

At the concession stand, enjoy a bag of popcorn and a bottled water for $5.00 (sold separately for $4.00 and $2.00, respectively) and assorted candy for $2.00.

This film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre is made possible by the generous support of Planters Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.

Sections

Topics