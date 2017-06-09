Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


City of Clarksville and Montgomery County to hold Rain Barrel Workshop on June 17th

Residents can build, learn to use natural irrigation system

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Using a rain barrel to harvest rainwater for irrigation of household plants and backyard gardens can improve the environment and help homeowners save money.

The City of Clarksville and Montgomery County will sponsor a Rain Barrel Workshop to assist local residents in building a rain barrel and learning how to use it.

Rain Barrel Workshop to be held June 17th at the Clarksville Gas and Water Department, 2215 Madison Street.

The workshop will be from 10:00am-11:00am June 17th at Clarksville Gas and Water Department, 2215 Madison Street.
 
The cost is $40.00 per barrel and includes all materials. Cash or check will be accepted the day of the event.

Contact Ashlie Farmer to reserve your barrel at Ashlie.Farmer@cityofclarksville.com. The Deadline to reserve a spot at the workshop is June 14th, 2017.


