Clarksville-Montgomery County has Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee according to AAA

Tampa, FL – Tennessee gas prices declined almost a full cent during the past week. Gas prices in Tennessee averaged $2.11 on Sunday, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express.

The state average is 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. Summer gas prices averaged $2.03 last year, and $2.45 the year before.

Least and Most Expensive Gas

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Nashville ($2.15), Memphis ($2.12), Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.09)

gas price averages in Tennessee are in Nashville ($2.15), Memphis ($2.12), Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.09) The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Chattanooga ($2.01), Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol ($2.08), Knoxville ($2.09)

The national average price for gasoline drifted slightly higher during the past week. Sunday’s average price of $2.38 is 1-cent more than a week ago.

Gasoline demand reached record highs during Memorial Day weekend, according to data provided by the EIA. That combined with another week of declining crude inventories was still not enough to boost oil prices. The price of WTI settled at $47.66/b on Friday – the lowest daily settlement in three weeks.

The market will likely stay at current levels until there are more significant draws in supplies. Reuters reports that the market moved lower in response to President Trump’s decision to withdraw from an international climate accord, which speculators believe would spur further domestic production and contribute to a persistent global oversupply.

U.S. oil production climbed again last week, hitting 9.34 million barrels per day – the highest level since August 2015. U.S. drillers added 11 rigs last week, setting a new record of 20 consecutive weeks of growth.

“This bearish sentiment has set the stage for lower prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “How the market responds this week will be a strong indicator for where gas prices will go this summer. As it stands right now, summer gas prices should remain at or below last year’s levels.”

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Highest Price on Record National $2.376 $2.378 $2.371 $2.367 $2.354 $4.114 (7/17/2008) Tennessee $2.106 $2.108 $2.114 $2.135 $2.195 $4.118 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Fuel Fundamentals

(Based on weekly data provided by the EIA) Crude oil prices dropped $2 on the week, settling at $47.66 – the lowest daily settlement since May 10

on the week, settling at $47.66 – the lowest daily settlement since May 10 U.S. crude inventories decreased by 6.4 million barrels from the week before

by 6.4 million barrels from the week before Domestic crude production climbed, reaching the highest level since August 2015, growing another 22,000 bpd

reaching the highest level since August 2015, growing another 22,000 bpd Refineries are running strong, at a rate of 1-percentage point higher than the week before Wholesale gasoline prices lost strength by about 3.7% during the past week

lost strength by about 3.7% during the past week Domestic gasoline production increased 1.8% compared to the week before

1.8% compared to the week before Gasoline supplies dropped 1.2% domestically, but grew 0.13% at Gulf Coast refineries

1.2% domestically, but grew 0.13% at Gulf Coast refineries Gasoline demand reached record-highs, with implied demand levels growing 1.2% from the week before; and almost 1.1% better than this time last year. Even still, the 4-week average remains lower than last year, by 0.7%

