|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville-Montgomery County has Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee according to AAA
AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Slip Lower
Tampa, FL – Tennessee gas prices declined almost a full cent during the past week. Gas prices in Tennessee averaged $2.11 on Sunday, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express.
The state average is 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. Summer gas prices averaged $2.03 last year, and $2.45 the year before.
Least and Most Expensive Gas
The national average price for gasoline drifted slightly higher during the past week. Sunday’s average price of $2.38 is 1-cent more than a week ago.
Gasoline demand reached record highs during Memorial Day weekend, according to data provided by the EIA. That combined with another week of declining crude inventories was still not enough to boost oil prices. The price of WTI settled at $47.66/b on Friday – the lowest daily settlement in three weeks.
The market will likely stay at current levels until there are more significant draws in supplies. Reuters reports that the market moved lower in response to President Trump’s decision to withdraw from an international climate accord, which speculators believe would spur further domestic production and contribute to a persistent global oversupply.
U.S. oil production climbed again last week, hitting 9.34 million barrels per day – the highest level since August 2015. U.S. drillers added 11 rigs last week, setting a new record of 20 consecutive weeks of growth.
“This bearish sentiment has set the stage for lower prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “How the market responds this week will be a strong indicator for where gas prices will go this summer. As it stands right now, summer gas prices should remain at or below last year’s levels.”
Gas Price Tools for Reporters/Consumers
Current and Past Price Averages
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
About The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.
SectionsNews
TopicsAAA, Bristol TN, Chattanooga TN, Clarksville TN, Crude Oil, Donald Trump, EIA, Gas Prices, Hopkinsville KY, Johnson City TN, Kingsport TN, Knoxville TN, Mark Jenkins, Memorial Day, memphis tn, Nashville TN, Oil Prices, OPIS, Tampa FL, Tennessee, The Auto Club Group, U.S. President, Wright Express, WTI
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed