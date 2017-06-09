Clarksville Parks and Recreation accepting Registration for Wonder Kids Triathlon

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


June 9, 2017
 

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – The fifth annual Wonder Kids Triathlon, hosted by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department for boys and girls ages 3-12, will be Saturday, August 5th, 2017 at New Providence Pool, 168 Cunningham Lane.

Wonder Kids Triathlon athletes will participate in the three segments of a traditional triathlon: swimming, biking and running.

2017 Wonder Kids Triathlon

 

Each course varies depending on age:

  • 3-5 years-old: 25-meter swim, ¼-mile bike ride, 100 yard run.
  • 6-8 years-old: 50-meter swim, ½-mile bike ride, ¼-mile run.
  • 9-12 years-old: 100-meter swim, one-mile bike ride, ½-mile run.

Cost to participate is $25.00 per child, and pre-registration is required. Spots are limited so register early!

Registration may be completed in-person at the Clarksville Parks and Recreation office, 102 Public Square; or at any of the City’s three recreation centers.


