Clarksville Parks and Recreation accepting Registration for Wonder Kids Triathlon
Clarksville, TN – The fifth annual Wonder Kids Triathlon, hosted by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department for boys and girls ages 3-12, will be Saturday, August 5th, 2017 at New Providence Pool, 168 Cunningham Lane.
Wonder Kids Triathlon athletes will participate in the three segments of a traditional triathlon: swimming, biking and running.
Each course varies depending on age:
Cost to participate is $25.00 per child, and pre-registration is required. Spots are limited so register early!
Registration may be completed in-person at the Clarksville Parks and Recreation office, 102 Public Square; or at any of the City’s three recreation centers.
