Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police are looking for Homeless Men with Warrants

June 9, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The public and media’s assistance were instrumental in helping Clarksville Police identify two men in a video breaking into a Madison Street business on May 27th, 2017 and taking property. The men were identified as Nicholas R. Jones and Matthew Hodges.

Additionally, on May 22nd, 2017, Nicholas Jones, Matthew B. Hodges along with another man, Robert Hodges (no relation) broke into a shed on Locust Drive and stole property.

Matthew Hodges, Nicholas Jones and Robert Hodges

Matthew Hodges, 25, and Nicholas Jones, 37, have warrants on file for 2 Counts of Burglary and 1 for Theft.

Robert Hodges, 28 has a Burglary warrant on file.

Please call 911 if you see or know the location of any one these men.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      June 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « May    
       123
      45678910
      11121314151617
      18192021222324
      252627282930  