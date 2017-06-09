Clarksville Police are looking for Homeless Men with Warrants

Clarksville, TN – The public and media’s assistance were instrumental in helping Clarksville Police identify two men in a video breaking into a Madison Street business on May 27th, 2017 and taking property. The men were identified as Nicholas R. Jones and Matthew Hodges.

Additionally, on May 22nd, 2017, Nicholas Jones, Matthew B. Hodges along with another man, Robert Hodges (no relation) broke into a shed on Locust Drive and stole property.

Matthew Hodges, 25, and Nicholas Jones, 37, have warrants on file for 2 Counts of Burglary and 1 for Theft.

Robert Hodges, 28 has a Burglary warrant on file.

Please call 911 if you see or know the location of any one these men.

