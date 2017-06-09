Dodging the Roadkill: Watching The Sun Come Up

Clarksville, TN – I’ve always been a morning person. I spent the last twenty years of my broadcasting career as a morning talk show host, so, the “crack of dawn” is no stranger to me.

I had a dream the other night that I was riding my Harley out through the Land Between the Lakes National Preserve, so when I woke up, I put on my gear and took off.

After a quick cup of coffee, I headed down Highway 79 towards Dover, TN. As the sun was coming up behind me, it was a cool 57 degrees and I couldn’t be closer to heaven than at that moment.

Bikers know the solitude of early morning riding and how it touches your soul. I wrote about it here.

Once I made my way to Highway 68/80, I turned towards the fabulous Barkley Lodge. It’s here you’ll find some of the most beautiful lake country in the world. At one time, Trigg County, Cadiz, KY was the number one retirement area in the USA.

It doesn’t take long to figure out why.

Barkley Lodge, on Lake Barkley, provides all the recreation you would ever want. Cabins, restaurant, golf course, the lodge and more. There’s even an airport for those of you who fly.

I cruised around some of the more popular areas near the lake, just looking around. Friends of mine own property there and it’s just a beautiful “getaway” from all the “noise” of the city.

Once I was done “snooping” I turned back towards Cadiz, rolling through the middle of town, where I turned towards Interstate 24 and I was headed home. I always plan some interstate time when I ride, because I like to “throttle up” and cruise.

The beauty of having this motorcycle is that when I want to ride, I RIDE!

Today’s ride came straight out of a dream. It’s what biker’s think about all the time and being able to straddle my “road rocket” and do it is a beautiful thing.

Enjoy the ride my friends and don’t look back because there’s nothing there to see.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

