Join First Baptist Church Oak Grove for Passport to Peru VBS

June 10, 2017
 

First Baptist Church Oak GroveOak Grove, KY – Grab your passport for an unforgettable VBS trek with First Baptist Church Oak Grove! Hike cloud-shrouded ruins of Machu Picchu. Savor exotic flavors of the Amazon.

Hear what daily life is like from kids in Peru. Let us immerse your children in this vibrant culture where they discover God’s good gifts for us all!

First Baptist Church Oak Grove's Passport to Peru VBS begins Monday, June 26th, 2017.

Passport to Peru VBS is for children ages 4 through those finishing 6th grade.

It runs from Monday, June 26th, through Friday, June 30th, 2017, from 9:00am to 12:00pm.

Additionally, parents and kids are invited to stick around after VBS each day for a light lunch in Fellowship Hall.

Online registration is available at http://www.fbcog.com/events/vacation-bible-school-2/

If you have any questions, please call 270.439.5331.

