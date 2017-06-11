APSU to become a Coca-Cola campus this July

Clarksville, TN – For the last 15 years, the Pepsi Bottling Group has had an exclusive contract with Austin Peay State University, but that will change this summer.

The University recently formed a new, exclusive agreement with the Coca-Cola Company, which will take effect on July 1st, 2017.

“We feel it was time for a change, and this is another positive move for the campus,” Tammy Silva, manager of APSU’s Department of Auxiliary Support Services, said.

Under the new agreement, all vending machines on campus and in University dining venues will only sell Coke products.

Also, beginning July 1st, only Coke products can be purchased with University funds.

