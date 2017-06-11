Clarksville’s Amazing Race to be held July 8th, 2017

Clarkville’s Amazing Race to Benefit the LEAP Organization

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of Realtors® will host Clarksville’s Amazing Race, benefitting the LEAP Organization, on July 8th, 2017.

Clarksville’s Amazing Race involves teams of two racing against other teams in a citywide scavenger hunt as they perform tasks, solve puzzles, answer trivia questions and complete surprise challenges.

Participants must rely on wit and strategy, not just their physicality to win.

Teams are competing for a $5,000 cash prize, sponsored by F&M Mortgage, —all to benefit the LEAP Organization.

The race will start at the LEAP Plaza, 1860 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, and end at Clarksville Association of Realtors located at 115 Center Pointe Drive. In between, participants will travel to neighborhoods, charities, government agencies and local businesses offices throughout Clarksville.

“The LEAP Organization is one of Clarksville’s remarkable nonprofits. They provide so many skills for the youth in our community, and we are proud to host this event again,” said Jennifer Huggins, 2017 Chair of CAR’s Helping Hands Committee.

“Being a part of Clarksville’s Amazing Race was such a great time,” Said Kayla Goad, 2016 CAR President. “Not only did I have fun, I had the opportunity to visit so many great businesses in the community,” said Goad.

LEAP ORG, which stands for Leadership, Enlightenment, Achievement, and Perseverance, also teaches its members about Outreach, Responsibility, and Growth. Founded in 2009, LEAP ORG is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose vision is to help establish emotionally healthy and economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities.

Entry into the contest is $75.00 per team of two adults. The entry fee includes two shirts, two entries to the Kickoff Event and After Race Party, a goody-bag filled with great stuff from our sponsors…and a chance to win $5,000! The $5,000 cash prize is sponsored by F&M Mortgage (a division of F&M Bank).

Location Sponsors for the Amazing Race will host activities for contest participants to take part in, such as basketball, miniature golf, corn hole, fitness tasks, quizzes, trivia, or and activity specific to a business.

To enter, or to become a Location Sponsor, visit Clarksvilleaor.com/AmazingRace or email info@Clarksvilleaor.com

About the Clarksville Association of Realtors

The Clarksville Association of Realtors has over 801 active REALTOR members and 59 Affiliate Partners that work together to improve the public awareness of the value of Realtors to the community and to the benefits of their services. The Clarksville Association of Realtors also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of Realtors.

Sections

Topics