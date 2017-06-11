|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville’s Amazing Race to be held July 8th, 2017 Newer: Nashville Sounds fall in extra innings to Memphis Redbirds, 10-9 »
Come out for Father’s Day Bowling at Fort Campbell’s Hooper Bowling Center
Fort Campbell, KY – On June 18th, 2017, Fort Campbell’s Hooper Bowling Center will be holding Father’s Day Bowling from 10:00am until 9:00pm.
Hey kids! Grab your dad and bring him for some Family fun on Father’s Day. Dads bowl free (shoes are not included) and it’s also Penny-A-Pin day so the entire Family can bowl and have a great time!
While you’re here, try our Diamond Pizza and Pitcher special. Get a new large Diamond Pepperoni Pizza (with 75 pepperonis, garlic butter and cheese blend sprinkled crust) and a pitcher of soda (with one refill) or a pitcher of beer (no refills) for $16.00.
This special is only available on Father’s Day.
Must be 21+ to purchase and consume the pitcher of beer.
Dads bowl for free. Other Family members can bowl Penny-a-Pin. You pay one cent for each pin you knock down. Games over 200 are free. Shoes are $2.75 per bowler.
Hooper Bowling Center is located at 5380 Tennessee Avenue, Fort Campbell, KY.
For additional information, please call 270.798.5887.
SectionsEvents
TopicsFather\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s Day, Fort Campbell KY, Hooper Bowling Center, Morale Welfare & Recreation, MWR, Tennessee Avenue
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed