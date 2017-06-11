Dodging the Roadkill: The Pig

Cadiz, KY – I’ve spent several days this week, riding the Harley around the beautiful Lake Barkley area in Cadiz, Kentucky. If you’ve never had the opportunity to ride through here, I would highly recommend you make it a point to do so.

You’ll find the Natchez Trace Parkway that runs through the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation area and beautiful Kentucky back roads to travel.

The fantastic Barkley Lodge and Kenlake State Resort are must see destinations!

As I was riding in and around downtown Cadiz, I kept noticing these pigs.

WHAT?

Not REAL pigs, but stone pigs, or porcelain pigs, and they were in front of every business and government building in town. It didn’t really hit me that it meant anything, I guess I just figured these people just loved pork.

Maybe it was a mascot for something, I didn’t know, but I had to find out what the deal was.

So, a quick google search revealed that there is a legitimate reason that this city has a love of the swine.

Cadiz is about to host it’s 41st annual Ham Festival. The festival will be held October 13th-14th, 2017, in downtown Cadiz and the community is decorated with a variety of painted pigs to celebrate the event throughout the year.

The festival grew from what was originally Farm-City week until 1977. Then a group of local businessmen decided that this wasn’t quite enough. They discovered that many communities held festivals in the fall or spring and Cadiz needed one as well.

So, the first Trigg County Country Ham Festival was born to preserve the craft of curing hams, something of a delicacy in Cadiz.

Music, vendors, carnival rides, quilting, car shows, and all things pork! (yes, lots of food). You can read all about it here.

One of the greatest things about where this motorcycle is taking me, is when I get off the beaten path and actually explore the communities I ride through, I discover some interesting things, and meet some incredible people.

Cadiz, Kentucky is one of those cities.

This area is right in my back yard and I’ve ridden through here many times on my way to Barkley Lodge, and Kenlake State Resort.

I’ve marked the Ham Festival on my calendar and I can’t wait to come celebrate the “pig” with my Kentucky friends.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

