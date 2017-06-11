|
TBI releases 2016 Studies on School Crime, Domestic Violence
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released two studies today, detailing the volume and nature of crime on school campuses and crimes identified as being domestic violence in nature.
The annual studies compile crime data submitted to TBI by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).
Among the findings of “Domestic Violence 2016”:
Among the findings of “School Crime 2014-2016”:
As with all of its crime publications, the TBI cautions against using the data provided in these reports to compare one jurisdiction to another. The factors impacting crime vary from community to community and accordingly, comparisons are considered neither fair nor accurate.
Both reports are currently available for review on the TBI’s website: www.tn.gov/tbi.
