TBI releases 2016 Studies on School Crime, Domestic Violence

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released two studies today, detailing the volume and nature of crime on school campuses and crimes identified as being domestic violence in nature.

The annual studies compile crime data submitted to TBI by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

Among the findings of “Domestic Violence 2016”:

A total of 78,100 domestic violence offenses were reported in 2016, representing a 0.4% increase over 2015.

Simple Assault accounted for 66.7% of all reported domestic violence offenses.

Females were three times as likely to be victimized as males, and accounted for 71.5% of reported victims.

Juveniles accounted for approximately 9.6% of reported domestic violence victims.

Among the findings of “School Crime 2014-2016”:

Overall, the number of offenses reported as having occurred in school decreased 8.8% from 2014 to 2016.

Simple Assault was the most frequently reported offense.

The largest percentage of reported offenses occurred between 12:00 p.m. and 2:59pm.

The month of September had the highest frequency of reported school crimes.

As with all of its crime publications, the TBI cautions against using the data provided in these reports to compare one jurisdiction to another. The factors impacting crime vary from community to community and accordingly, comparisons are considered neither fair nor accurate.

Both reports are currently available for review on the TBI’s website: www.tn.gov/tbi.

