CGW announces Mandatory Water Restrictions Effective Immediately for Allen Griffey Water Pressure Zone Area in North Clarksville
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has implemented Stage 3 of its Drought Management Plan, approved by the State of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, on June 12th, 2017 for residents in the Allen Griffey Water Pressure Zone area in North Clarksville in response to a water main leak near Garner Hills Drive and Allen Griffey Road. (See map below)
The plan requires water awareness and mandatory water restrictions by specified water consumers within the Clarksville water distribution system.
The goal of Stage 3 drought restrictions is to achieve a 25% reduction in total gallons per capita per day (GPCD).
In order to achieve this goal it will take the cooperation of all citizens to work together to accomplish the following steps.
Stage 3 for all customers in the Allen Griffey Water Pressure Zone area includes mandatory:
Duration of Stage
The stage is effective until further notice of this publication.
Important water conservation measures can be found on the Clarksville Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com
Clarksville’s water is safe for drinking and meets established state and federal regulations. This notice serves only as an alert to customers of the need to restrict usage temporarily or during a period of time. Updates will be publicized as soon as new information becomes available.
The public’s cooperation and understanding is appreciated.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
