Clarksville Gas and Water reports Garner Hills Drive Water Main Leak Causing Low Water Pressure in North Clarksville
Monday, June 12th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water is repairing a 24-inch water main leak near Garner Hills Drive resulting in low water pressure in North Clarksville.
Areas affected, but not limited to, include Fort Campbell Boulevard from R.E. Durrett Jr.-Ringgold Creek Bridge to the state line, Fort Campbell Boulevard to the Exit 1 area and Interstate 24, Peachers Mills Road to Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road from Viewmont Drive to Tylertown Road.
The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and water pressure fully restored by approximately 2:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
TopicsCG&W, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and water, Clarksville TN, Exit 1, Fort Campbell Boulevard, Garner HIlls Drive, I-24, Interstate 24, Low Water Pressure, Peachers Mill Road, R.E. Durrett Jr., Ringgold Bridge, Tiny Town Road, Trenton Raod, Tylertown Road, Viewmont Drive, Water Main Leak
|
|
