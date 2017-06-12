Clarksville Police reports $32,000 in Firearms Stolen from Tactical Store

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, June 8th, 2017 around 11:18pm, Clarksville Police officers responded to an alarm activation at The Tactical Edge located at 1925 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw the front door glass was shattered and other damage to the door frame. There were display cases that had been broken into and firearms removed.

Once the owner was contacted and he completed an inventory, it was determined approximately 45 assorted rifles and handguns were taken, valued at over $32,000.

Based on the preliminary investigation, multiple suspects entered the business and carried off the firearms into a waiting vehicle and left the scene.

It is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information can call Detective Bing, 931.648.0656, ext 5133 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

