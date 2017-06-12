Cumberland Arts Centre announces Lauren Street to direct Beauty and the Beast

Clarksville, TN – The Cumberland Arts Centre is proud to announce that Lauren Street, M.F.A., will be directing the upcoming musical production of Disney’s® Beauty and the Beast in the upstairs theatre. She will also be holding classes for the newly formed School of Performing Arts at the theatre.

Lauren holds a Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Theatre from Middle Tennessee State University and a Master of Fine Arts in Theatre Performance from the University of Louisville.

Classes Start July 5th, 2017 and will culminate in performances of Beauty and the Beast scheduled for August 4th, 5th, 11th, 12th. There will be two age groups: Students grades K-6 and Students grades 7-12. Classes meet 2x per week for 5 weeks at $50.00 per week or $250.00 for complete course. All Enrolled Students will be guaranteed casting in Beauty and the Beast.

Audition dates for all adults and children not enrolled in classes are June 24th-25th, 2:00pm – 5:00pm and June 26th, 6:00pm – 9:00pm. Choose one date or come to them all! Auditions are for men and women of all ages.

Please prepare a song from the show and come dressed for a dance audition.

The Cumberland Arts Centre is located at 710 Main Street in downtown Clarksville.

For more information about shows and audition dates go to our new website: www.Cumberlandartscentre.com

Sections

Topics