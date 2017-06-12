Fort Campbell’s 2017 Independence Week Carnival starts June 28th

Fort Campbell, KY – From June 28th through July 4th, 201, Fort Campbell MWR invites you to join them for their annual Independence Week Carnival. Glass bottles, cans, pets, outside alcohol, personal fireworks or personal weapons are not permitted.

Those with a valid military ID card can enter through the gates as they normally would. Those without a military ID card will need to enter through Gates 4 or 7 and obtain a visitor’s pass. You will need your valid driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of vehicle insurance.

Each passenger in the car age 16 and over must have a photo ID. All vehicles entering post are subject to be searched. All youth age 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Carnival

June 28th, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Dollar Day ($1 ticket per ride). No wristbands or discount sheets will be sold.

– Dollar Day ($1 ticket per ride). No wristbands or discount sheets will be sold. June 29th, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. – $20 armband. Discount sheets of 25 tickets for $20. Individual tickets are $1 each.

– $20 armband. Discount sheets of 25 tickets for $20. Individual tickets are $1 each. June 30th, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. – $20 armband. Discount sheets of 25 tickets for $20. Individual tickets are $1 each.

– $20 armband. Discount sheets of 25 tickets for $20. Individual tickets are $1 each. July 1st, 1 p.m. to Midnight – $20 armband. Discount sheets of 25 tickets for $20. Individual tickets are $1 each.

– $20 armband. Discount sheets of 25 tickets for $20. Individual tickets are $1 each. July 2nd, 1 p.m. to Midnight – $20 armband. Discount sheets of 25 tickets for $20. Individual tickets are $1 each.

– $20 armband. Discount sheets of 25 tickets for $20. Individual tickets are $1 each. July 3rd, 1 p.m. to Midnight – $20 armband. Discount sheets of 25 tickets for $20. Individual tickets are $1 each.

– $20 armband. Discount sheets of 25 tickets for $20. Individual tickets are $1 each. July 4th, 1 p.m. to Midnight – $25 armband. Discount sheets of 25 tickets for $20. Individual tickets are $1 each.

The Independence Week Carnival will be held at the Division Parade Field located at 6390 Desert Storm Avenue, Fort Campbell, KY.

For additional information about the any of the Independence Week and Independence Day activities, please visit our www.facebook.com/FortCampbellMWR and www.campbell.armymwr.com

