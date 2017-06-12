Instant Peay Play: APSU Govs settle into summer with fall semester less than 80 days away

Clarksville, TN – With the Ohio Valley Conference spring meetings in the rearview mirror, Austin Peay State University and its athletic department has settled into its summer semester, with fall classes and sports less than 80 days away.

But just because its summer doesn’t mean there isn’t any activity going on in the department, or with the student-athletes.

The summer semester always sees more than its share of student-athletes taking summer classes, while several of the sports also see their team members continuing to play their respective sports on summer teams.

And that just scratches the surface, with both men’s and women’s golf team members playing in several golf tournaments, football players working out in the weight room and at Fortera Stadium and you can go on and on as athletes get ready for the 2017-18 school year.

But coaches are busy too, the several still recruiting, not only for this coming fall, but for possible signees years down the road, while most will also be holding summer camps at various times over the summer.

The athletic department administration also has several tasks it must take care of over the next few weeks, with a search for a new head softball coach currently underway, an assistant in the training room and ticket sells for the upcoming football season.

There are also plans to upgrade Cheryl Holt Field, the home venue for the Govs softball team, over the next couple of months with new bleaches and press box among some of the planned improvements.

Bottom line, there is no off season for Austin Peay, it’s athletic department and to a degree the student-athletes themselves with first of the fall sports having their athletes reporting back to begin their pre-season practices before hitting their respective fields or courts.

