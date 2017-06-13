|
APSU Office of Public Relations and Marketing wins 13 awards at 2017 TCPRA Spring Conference
Clarksville, TN – The Office of Public Relations and Marketing at Austin Peay State University won 13 awards during the Tennessee College Public Relations Association (TCPRA) spring conference and awards contest held May 24th-26th in Gatlinburg Tennessee.
TCPRA – an alliance of communicators across the state representing public and private colleges and universities, technical schools, technology centers and community colleges – awarded gold, silver and bronze distinctions in various writing, design, publication and photography categories.
Entries were received for the contest period between April 1st, 2016, and April 1st, 2017.
The University’s PR office captured the following awards:
The APSU Office of Public Relations and Marketing staff includes Bill Persinger, executive director; Rollow Welch, assistant director of publications; Charles Booth, assistant director of communication; Michele Tyndall, manager of printing services and projects; Kim Balevre, graphic designer; Colin Harris, communication specialist; Beth Lowary, University photographer; Hannah Bradley Eden, coordinator of multimedia and webdesign; Lori Moore, office supervisor; and Nicki Cornelius, marketing manager.
The office is part of the APSU Office of Advancement, Communication and Strategic Initiatives, with Derek van der Merwe as vice president.
TopicsAPSU, APSU Alumni Magazine, APSU Candlelight Ball, APSU Office of Advancement, APSU Office of Public Relations and Marketing, Austin Peay State University, Beth Lowary, Bill Persinger, Charles Booth, Clarksville TN, Colin Harris, Derek van der Merwe, Gatlinburg TN, Hannah Bradley Eden, Kim Balevre, Lori Moore, Michele Tyndall, Nicki Cornelius, OVC Basketball Tournament, Rollow Welch, Solar Eclipse, TCPRA, Tennessee College Public Relations Association
