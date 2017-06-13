Clarksville lifts North Clarksville Water Restrictions

CGW Workers complete repair of water main

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has lifted the temporary mandatory water restrictions put in place for a portion of North Clarksville on Monday.

All customers may return to normal water usage, Gas & Water officials announced Tuesday.

“Water system personnel work around the clock to deliver safe and reliable drinking water to the citizens of Clarksville,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “We sincerely appreciate the North Clarksville customers’ patience and cooperation during the water main repair work.”

Water conservation measures are not only important during water emergencies, but are also important throughout the year. Water conservation measures can be found on the Clarksville Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com or the federal website, www.epa.gov/watersense

