Fort Campbell MWR to host 5th Warrior Challenge Obstacle Course and Mud Run Saturday, June 15th

Eagle Challenge Fitness Tour 2017 Warrior Challenge

Fort Campbell, KY – Join Morale, Welfare and Recreation on Saturday, June 15th, 2017 for the June Eagle Challenge Fitness Tour (ECFT) Event – our 5th Warrior Challenge Obstacle Course and Mud Run (suggested age is 16 and over).

There will also be a Junior Course available for youth (suggested age is 8-15). Register early for the best price. Same day registration will start at 7:00am. Adult Course registration will end at 8:00am and registration for the Junior Course will end at 8:30am. No pets or outside food and beverages.

The Adult Course will begin at 8:00am and the Junior Course starts at 9:00am.

Please check in no later than 30 minutes prior to your assigned wave time.

The ECFT 2017 Warrior Challenge will take place at the CROF Railhead.

Cost is $25.00 if you register online by June 15th or $45.00 day of the event. It is $5.00 for Junior Course. Registration includes a participation medal and after race beverage.

Register on-line through WebTrac, in person at Leisure Travel Services, or call Leisure Travel at 270.798.7436.

Did you know that ECFT is partially funded by your recycling efforts? Fort Campbell’s Qualified Recycle Program (QRP) provides money every year to support this and other programs.

