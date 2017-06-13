Hyundai recalls over 400,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles because Secondary Hood Latch may Bind and not Latch

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2013-2017 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles. In the affected vehicles, the secondary hood latch actuating cable may corrode and bind, causing the secondary hood latch to remain in the unlatched position when the hood is closed.

If the hood is not securely closed or the primary latch is inadvertently released and the secondary latch is not engaged, the hood could unexpectedly open while driving, increasing the risk of a vehicle crash.

Recall Information

Manufacturer: Hyundai Motor America

NHTSA Campaign Number: 17V358000

Components: LATCHES/LOCKS/LINKAGES

Potential Number of Units Affected: 437,400

Vehicle Make / Model Model Year(s) Hyundai / Santa Fe 2013-2017 Hyundai / Santa Fe Sport 2013-2017

Remedy

Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will replace the secondary latch cable, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 30th, 2017. Owner’s may contact Hyundai customer service at 1.855.671.3059. Hyundai’s number for the recall is 163.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov

Sections

Topics