Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee seeks Public Input

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee has begun the process of developing its 2018 Legislative Agenda for our lawmakers in Nashville.

This agenda includes items specific to issues in Montgomery County, as well as statewide that need to be addressed at the state level.

In order to gather as much input as possible, we are asking employees, community organizations, and county residents to submit legislative items for consideration.

Please submit items to Michelle Newell via email at manewell@mcgtn.net, by July 1st.

The committee will review the suggested topics and formulate its agenda to be presented to our local state delegation in September.

Sections

Topics