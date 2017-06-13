Nashville Sounds’ Chris Smith Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Pacific Coast League announced today that Nashville Sounds’ pitcher Chris Smith has been named PCL Pitcher of the Week for his performance from June 5th-11th.

Smith, 36, pitched six no-hit innings in the Sounds four-pitcher no-hitter against the Omaha Storm Chasers on June 7th. The right-hander issued two walks and struck out four in Nashville’s 4-0 win.

The no-hitter was the seventh in the 40-year history of Nashville Sounds Baseball, and first since Manny Parra tossed a perfect game against Round Rock Express on June 25th, 2007.

Smith has tossed 12 shutout innings over his last two outings. The California native threw six shutout frames against the Iowa Cubs on June 2 in Nashville’s 12-3 win.

On the season, he’s 4-2 with a 2.96 ERA. In 51 2/3 innings, Smith has yielded 50 hits and 13 walks to go along with 46 strikeouts. His 2.96 ERA is second-lowest among all PCL starters.

Smith is the second Sounds pitcher to be honored with the award this year as Daniel Gossett was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for his efforts from May 22nd-28th.

It’s the third weekly award in his career. Smith earned PCL Pitcher of the Week for July 27th-August 2nd of 2015 and Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for May 3rd-9th of 2004.

The Sounds return to First Tennessee Park Tuesday night and Smith takes the mound against the Iowa Cubs at 7:05pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds' 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.

