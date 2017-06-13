Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Three Fort Campbell Soldiers killed in Afghanistan

June 13, 2017 | Print This Post
 

United States Department of Defense - DoDNangarhar Province, Afghanistan – The U.S. Department of Defense reports three Fort Campbell soldiers were killed in Afghanistan while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

The Three U.S. soldiers were killed in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, June 10th, 2017.

They died in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of gunshot wounds sustained in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation.

Sgt. Eric M. Houck, Sgt. William M. Bays, and Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge were killed June 10th, 2017 in Afghanistan.

The Soldiers were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, KY.

Killed were:

Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland

Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland

 

Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, California

Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, California

 

Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, North Carolina

Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, North Carolina

For more information regarding Sgt. Eric M. Houck, Sgt. William M. Bays and Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, media may contact the Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office, 270.798.3468 or 270.798.3025.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives