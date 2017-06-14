Clarksville Parks and Recreation seeks exhibitors and vendors for Clarksville Sportsfest

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation will host the sixth-annual Clarksville Sportsfest in August, and all sports-minded businesses and organizations are invited to participate.

Clarksville Sportsfest will be from 10:00am to 2:00pm, Saturday, August 19th at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Liberty Park, 1188 Cumberland Drive. It will offer a variety of sports, athletic and outdoor activities for the entire family.

Clarksville Sportsfest will feature an exposition area for athletic and outdoor clubs, businesses and organizations. This provides an opportunity to build networks and relationships between schools, clubs, recreation leagues, teams, organizations, associations and sports-minded individuals.

Exhibitors will be provided a 10-by-10 foot booth space, including one 8-foot table and two chairs. The registration fee is $25.00 for non-profit exhibitors; $50.00 for businesses not conducting sales; and $100.00 for businesses conducting sales. All exhibitors and vendors must provide a door-prize valued at $25.00, and sports-related activities at booths are strongly encouraged.

Interested in being a food vendor? Registration fee is $100.00.

Deadline for exhibitors and vendors to register is August 11th. Registration is available online at www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec

The cost of admission is free to participants thanks to event sponsors Academy Sports + Outdoors and Clarksville Living Magazine.

For complete details call 931.645.7476.

