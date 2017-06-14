Fort Campbell Outdoor Recreation invites you to Schedule the Challenge Course for your next Event

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell Outdoor Recreation Adventure Programs invites you to schedule the Challenge Course for your event. It’s great for team building, scout groups, birthday parties, and more!

Our programs can range from 2 hours to 6 hours long, depending on how much time your group has and how many elements are chosen and we can fully develop and customize a program that will fit the unique dynamics of your group. It is open and available to everyone – no military ID required.

The Challenge Course consists of

The Odyssey: Is our largest structure at 50 feet high and 360 feet long. It includes cargo nets, zip lines, sliding platforms, and cables suspended in mid-air. Individuals have the opportunity to work in teams to traverse from one side to the other. For ages 12 and up.

The Carolina T-Wall: Sitting just shy of 50 feet tall, it has eight different faces simulating a realistic style of rock climbing. For ages 5 and up.

The Alpine Tower: Shaped like an hour glass, this 50 foot high obstacle course is the ideal adult jungle gym. Participants work in teams or as individuals to ascend the many cargo nets, ropes, poles, and hanging ladders. For ages 5 and up.

The Team Development Course: Consisting of many unique challenges, a group of people work as a team to solve problems and move across the course together.

For more information, please call 270.412.7855.

