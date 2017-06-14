Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Rotary Club Bike Giveaway

Clarksville, TN – The Sunrise Rotary Club and Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) with the help of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) gave away 24 bicycles to local elementary school students.

The students were selected by the school resource officer and school administration from their respective elementary schools. Each student was chosen because he or she best represented the spirit of their school.

RYLA is an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary clubs and districts where young adults develop skills as a leader while having fun and making connections.

“We wanted to give back locally this year. So with the help of Riverside Bicycles and Sam Holt we were able to give a bicycle to 24 deserving elementary school students,” said Robert Huffman with the Sunrise Rotary Club.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office helped organize the event that was held at Austin Peay State University on Thursday, June 8th, 2017. The bicycles were presented in either a morning or afternoon ceremony.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Rotary Club and RYLA for giving us the opportunity to participate in this event,” said Sandra Brandon, MCSO spokesperson. “It is an honor to help give back to the community.”

