101st Airborne Division Lifeliner Pfc. Boaz Koski earns title ‘Division Chaplain Assistant of the Quarter’

Written by Sgt. Neysa Canfield

101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

Fort Campbell, KY – Pfc. Boaz Koski, a chaplain assistant with 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Sustainment Brigade “Lifeliners”, 101st Abn. Div., always knew he wanted to serve his country, just like his father and many other family members did before him.

“Joining the military is something I [always wanted to do] since middle school,” said Koski, a native of Kalama, Washington. “It wasn’t until my senior year in high school when I started doing research on the different branches that I realized the Army was for me.”

After graduating from Kalama High School in 2016, Koski enlisted in the Army as a chaplain assistant.

Koski’s performance, during Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training, got him selected to participate in Soldier of the Cycle boards.

“I earned second place for both boards, but I’m happy I was able to get the experience before even coming to my unit,” Koski said.

Upon arriving to Fort Campbell, his leaders in the 101st Special Troops Battalion, 101st Abn. Div. Sust. Bde., quickly noticed his desire to help others and to challenge himself.

“When I first met Pfc. Koski, I knew there was something different about him,” explained Staff Sgt. Shenea Andrews, chaplain assistant noncommissioned officer for the 101st Abn. Div. Sust. Bde. “His motivation and his desire to help others and learn about things outside of his job definitely stood out.”

When the opportunity for a Soldier to represent the brigade at the 101st Abn. Div. Chaplain Assistant of the Quarter came up, Andrews did not hesitate to select Koski.

“His hunger and motivation to progress is what makes him stand out,” said Andrews. “He did a great job during the board and deserves the title of the Division Chaplain Assistant of the Quarter.”

For Koski, earning the title was more than just bragging rights; it was an opportunity to represent his family.

“I grew up to believe that the [last] name you carry represents a lot and has a lot to say about you as a person,” Koski explained. “The history with my [last] name isn’t the best, but I have always put it upon myself to bring as much positivity as I can and I’m proud to have been able to do that during this competition.”

Koski said he hopes to continue bringing a positive image to his family name and the brigade as he competes for the title of the 101st Abn. Div. Chaplain Assistance of the Year in September.

Andrews said she has no doubt that Koski will do well.

“The sky is the limit for Koski,” she said. “If he continues to stay motivated the way he is now, I can see him making it to sergeant major someday and influencing the Chaplain Corps in a positive way.”

