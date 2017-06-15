Altra Federal Credit Union hosts Financial Summer Camps

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union hosted two Financial Summer Camps for children ages 8-12 on June 7th and 8th.

“Cash Camp and Money Smart Camp are two day camps aimed at helping children learn the basics of money management, emphasizing the importance of saving, spending, and sharing,” said Danielle Anderson, Youth Coordinator for Altra Federal Credit Union.

Cash Camp focused on key financial concepts for beginners and incorporated hands-on learning experiences with activities and discussions.

Money Smart Camp builds on the concepts learned in Cash Camp, emphasizing different types of accounts and saving for the future.

Both camps received a tour of the credit union.

“I really appreciate that Altra sponsored this program. I believe my kids got a lot out of the program and they still talk about the things they learned. I even catch my older kid ‘working’ on her finance skills at the store when we are grocery shopping or running errands,” says Trish W., parent of Money Smart Camp attendees.

Altra membership is not required to attend either of the camps.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with more than 95,000 members and $1.3 billion in assets. They currently have 16 locations in eight states. Altra was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.

For more information visit their website at www.altra.org

