Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Maintenance Work starting June 16th, 2017

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports that in Montgomery County the Widening/Extension of SR 13/Oakland Drive near Cracker Barrel Drive to International Boulevard & Solar Way for Hankook Tire (L.M. 26.82-28.16) has begun and will continue through Monday, August 7th, 2017.

There will be a road closure on Oakland Road. A detour will be in place at Solar Way and adjacent streets. For more information see: TDOT announces Clarksville’s Oakland Road to be Closed for 7 Weeks

Cheatham County

On Wednesday, June 21st from 9:00am-12:00pm, there will be a lane closure on SR 49 for survey operations.

Davidson County

Bridge Repair on I-65 Bridges over Trinity Lane (MM 87)

On Friday, June 16th, from 8:00pm, through Monday, June 19th, till 5:00am, there will be two lane closures on the I-65 southbound bridge over Trinity Lane for expansion joint repairs. Two lanes will remain open at all times. Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route. Get more information here http://www.tn.gov/tdot/news/51002

The Concrete Repair On I-65 North of I-24 Split

Nightly (excluding Fridays and Saturdays), from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a right lane closures on I-65 northbound from MM 89-93 for concrete repair. At least two lanes will remain open at all times.

Dickson County and Hickman County

Resurfacing of I-840 from I-40 to The Williamson County Line

Daily from 8:30am-3:30pm, there will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions at MM 0-7 for striping operations.

On Saturday, June 17th, from 7:00am-5:00pm, there will be a temporary lane closure on I-840 in both directions to perform striping operations.

Robertson County

Resurfacing/Asphalt Repair of I-65 from the Sumner County Line to South of the Bridge over Honey Run Creek

Starting Monday, June 19th and continuing nightly, 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 from MM 103 to MM 120 in both directions to perform milling and paving operations as well as full depth asphalt repair operations.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System web site ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

Sections

Topics