Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces upcoming Fort Defiance Events

Clarksville, TN – A community favorite historic site, Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center, 120 Duncan Street, offers a variety of events.

Festivities are free of charge and diverse, offering something for visitors of all ages looking to have a great time at one of Clarksville’s most treasured gathering places.

Upcoming Fort Defiance Events

Civil War Flower Gardens ‐ 1:00pm, Saturday, June 17th: Frances Sumner will present “Civil War Flower Gardens” as part of a new educational programming series, Life in the 1800’s . This new series is sponsore d by The Friends of Fort Defiance. “Civil War Flower Gardens” will provide an overview of home flower gardens during the Civil War Period. After the presentation, participants will be ready to sow seeds of Civil War history with a vintage garden of their own!.

‐ 1:00pm, Saturday, June 17th: Frances Sumner will present “Civil War Flower Gardens” as part of a new educational programming series, Life in the 1800’s d by The Friends of Fort Defiance. “Civil War Flower Gardens” will provide an overview of home flower gardens during the Civil War Period. After the presentation, participants will be ready to sow seeds of Civil War history with a vintage garden of their own!. Music at the Fort ‐ 11:00am to 3:00pm, Saturday, June 24th: Bring a blanket and picnic lunch for this outdoor musical event. Civil War re-enactors will be on site as Marlin Rood and band entertains with tunes from the 19th century.

‐ 11:00am to 3:00pm, Saturday, June 24th: Bring a blanket and picnic lunch for this outdoor musical event. Civil War re-enactors will be on site as Marlin Rood and band entertains with tunes from the 19th century. Civil War Mourning Customs ‐ 1:00pm, Saturday, July 15th: Carolyn Ferrell will conduct a presentation of formalized mourning rituals during the Civil War period as part of the educational programming series, Life in the 1800’s, sponsored by The Friends of Fort Defiance. Topics discussed will include mourning attire, jewelry, floral hair art, post-mortem photography, superstitions surrounding death, and funeral invitations.

All events are free. To find out more call 931.472.3351.

About Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 4:00pm during the Fall & Winter.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

Sections

Topics