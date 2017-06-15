Nashville Sounds drop 4-2 game to Iowa Cubs

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – It was a sloppy Thursday night in Nashville between the Sounds and the Iowa Cubs in front of 10,469 fans at First Tennessee Park. A total of six runs scored but just two were earned in Iowa’s 4-2 victory.

The first two batters of the ball game reached on base hits for the Sounds. Franklin Barreto came around to open the scoring on a sacrifice fly from Matt Olson.

Nashville starter, Paul Blackburn was superb through the first five innings but things unraveled for him in the sixth. Stephen Bruno reached on an error by the shortstop Franklin Barreto. Blackburn then issued back-to-back free passes to load the bases for Jacob Hannemann who promptly singled home the game-tying run. The Sounds hurler recorded outs on the next two hitters but yielded a two-run double to Victor Caratini to surrender the lead to the I-Cubs.

Nashville got a run back in the home half of the sixth when Mark Canha hit a chopper that ate up the third baseman, Chris Dominguez, allowing Wendle to come home. Iowa’s Mark Zagunis doubled the I-Cubs’ lead in the top of the seventh by roping a double down the left field line off the birthday boy, Tucker Healy.

The Sounds got the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning after Jermaine Curtis doubled with two outs but he was left stranded there.

Barreto recorded his fourth multi-hit game in his last five with two more base knocks tonight.

Simon Castro fanned four hitters in two shutout innings out of the Sounds bullpen.

The series finale is scheduled for Friday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Michael Brady (3-1, 3.67) starts for Nashville and Iowa has not announced a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

