TDOT announces Clarksville’s Oakland Road to be Closed for 7 Weeks
Clarksville, TN – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews closed a portion of Oakland Road in Clarksville on Monday, June 19th, 2017.
Oakland Road will be closed from Meriwether Road to SR 13 (Guthrie Highway) in order to re-align the roadway. Residents along the route will be provided access, along with emergency vehicles. The roadway is scheduled to re-open on August 7th, 2017.
A signed detour will be posted using Solar Way, Jim Johnson Road, and Tylertown Road. In addition, motorists are advised to use other alternate routes such as Exit 1 off of I-24 onto Tylertown Road, to access the west end of Oakland Road or Meriwether Road.
The Oakland Road re-alignment project was designed by Montgomery County and the construction is being managed by TDOT. It ties into a State Industrial Access project serving Hankook Tire, which includes widening Guthrie Highway to five lanes from Cracker Barrel Drive to International Boulevard.
The two projects were let together at a cost of $11,319,721.92. Jones Brothers, LLC was awarded the contract with the lowest bid that met project requirements. Work is scheduled to be completed in summer 2018.
