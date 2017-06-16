APSU’s Alex Robles selected by Minnesota Twins on MLB Draft’s third day

|
New York, NY – Austin Peay State University baseball alumnus Alex Robles was selected in the 30th round of Major League Baseball’s Draft, Wednesday.
Robles, of Tucson, Arizona, was selected with the first pick of the 30th round (886th overall) by the Minnesota Twins. Drafted as a right-handed pitcher, he becomes the fifth Governors player selected in the MLB draft over the past two seasons and the 41st to be drafted since 1972.
The first player in Ohio Valley Conference history to receive five All-OVC honors during their career, Robles finished his Austin Peay career with a 28-19 career record on the mound with a 4.52 ERA.
He ranks among the program’s top five in career wins (28, 2nd), strikeouts (295, 2nd), innings pitched (340.1, 3rd) and fewest walks per nine innings (2.51, 4th).
Robles, who earned first-team All-OVC honors as a utility player in 2017, was an accomplished hitter while at Austin Peay. He finished his career with 268 career hits – third most in program history – and 164 runs batted in – seven in program history. Robles’ career .336 batting average was the 13th best by a Governor.
