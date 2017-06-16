APSU’s GovNow dual enrollment program to host Open House for Home School Students June 29th

Clarksville, TN – At 1:00pm on Thursday, June 29th, 2017, Austin Peay State University’s GovNow Dual Enrollment program will host an open house for home school students and their parents in the Morgan University Center, Room 307.

GovNow allows high school juniors and seniors from across Tennessee to get a jumpstart on their college careers, and potentially save more than $7,000 on tuition toward a two-year or four-year degree.

A major component of the program is the incentive that students can earn four college-level classes for free.

Students who have completed their sophomore year of high school and who meet the dual admission requirements can begin taking online dual enrollment classes through APSU the summer before their junior year.

Students that want to take full advantage of the program, with its discounted tuition rates that continue after those four free classes, have the potential to earn an associate degree—the equivalent of two years of college—by the time they graduate high school.

Check-in for the June 29th open house is at 12:30pm, and the event will include a presentation, a question and answer session and campus tours.

To RSVP, email govnow@apsu.edu.

Sections

Topics