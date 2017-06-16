City of Clarksville announces ‘Born Learning Trail’ coming to Liberty Park

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, United Way to dedicate trail June 21st

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan will help celebrate United Way Worldwide’s Day of Action at Liberty Park with the grand opening of the Born Learning Trail, an interactive set of activities for young children and their caregivers.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 2:00pm June 21st, 2017. Prior to the ceremony, from 8:00am to noon, 35 local United Way volunteers will help install the trail at Liberty Park.

The project is a partnership between the City of Clarksville and the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

The Born Learning Trail was created by United Way Worldwide to promote physical activity and early learning opportunities for young children.

It includes 10 interactive outdoor play stations developed by child development experts. Each station uses signage to encourage parents/caregivers and their children to get active, learn and bond.

“The Born Learning Trail successfully connects fun activities with the healthful benefits of outdoor exercise – both important elements of early childhood learning,” said Ginna Holleman, chief executive officer of United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region. “United Way is thrilled to partner with the City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to provide this unique asset to Liberty Park. We also extend our gratitude to the volunteers who will install the trail during United Way’s worldwide Day of Action.”

Mayor McMillan said the project fits perfectly with her goal of making Clarksville the best city in which to live, work and raise a family.

“We’ve put a lot of resources into providing more health and fitness opportunities for residents of all ages,” Mayor McMillan said. “The first five years of learning for a child are so important to their success in life. This Born Learning concept uses everyday opportunities to make early education fun. And this project is a fantastic example of the impact created when local people and partners work together to build a stronger community.”

