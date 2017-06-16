Nashville Sounds drop Iowa Cubs, 7-1

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds salvaged a series split with the Iowa Cubs by taking Friday night’s contest 7-1 in front of 11,552 fans at First Tennessee Park. It was the third largest crowd in stadium history. Nashville jumped out to a 6-0 lead through two innings and the bullpen held on the rest of the way to close out the series.

The Sounds got off to a hot start in the opening frame by putting up a three-spot on the scoreboard. Franklin Barreto opened up the frame inning with a trickler back up the middle. He came around to score the opening run of the ball game on a sacrifice fly from Renato Nunez. Mark Canha continued the scoring in the opening frame by ripping a two-run single into center field to give Nashville starter, Felix Doubront a three-run cushion.

Iowa got on the board in the top of the third inning when Jeimer Candelario laced a double into right center field off Doubront. Matt McBride regained the six run advantage for the Sounds in the sixth inning when he drove in Jaff Decker on a ground out with runners on the corners.

On the mound it was a it was a staff effort for the Sounds. Doubront went the first 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. Aaron Kurcz took over for a season-high 3 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his first victory since April 19th. The I-Cubs scattered three hits against Kurcz who fanned five batters.

Tyler Sturdevant chipped in with a pair of scoreless innings with three strikeouts and Jake Sanchez shut the door on Iowa by tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

The Sounds welcome in the New Orleans Baby Cakes to First Tennessee Park for a four game series tomorrow night. Frankie Montas (0-0, 0.00) starts for the Sounds while Adam Conley (1-2, 5.34) is on the mound for New Orleans.

