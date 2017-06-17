Clarksville Police Department promotes Three Officers

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan and Clarksville Police Chief Al Ansley conducted a promotion ceremony Friday for three Clarksville Police Officers at CPD’s Training Facility.

The room was filled with family, friends, coworkers and guests who gathered to congratulate these officers on their promotions.

Officers Promoted

Detective Eric Ewing was promoted to sergeant.

Sgt. Scott Hendrickson was promoted to lieutenant.

Lt. Ty Burdine was promoted to captain.

“It’s a proud day when we promote members of our Police Department to levels of higher responsibility,” Mayor Kim McMillan said. “This shows we have really talented professionals throughout the ranks who have proven they are dedicated to protecting and serving the citizens of Clarksville.”

