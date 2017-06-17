|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University student Ja-kay Matheny overcomes Brain Tumor to pursue Education, Comedy career
Clarksville Police Department promotes Three Officers
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan and Clarksville Police Chief Al Ansley conducted a promotion ceremony Friday for three Clarksville Police Officers at CPD’s Training Facility.
The room was filled with family, friends, coworkers and guests who gathered to congratulate these officers on their promotions.
Officers Promoted
“It’s a proud day when we promote members of our Police Department to levels of higher responsibility,” Mayor Kim McMillan said. “This shows we have really talented professionals throughout the ranks who have proven they are dedicated to protecting and serving the citizens of Clarksville.”
SectionsNews
TopicsAl Ansley, City of Clarksville, Clarksville Mayor, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Chief, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, CPD Training Facility, Eric Ewing, Kim McMillan, Scott Hendrickson, Ty Burdine
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed