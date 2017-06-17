|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Nashville Sounds drop Iowa Cubs, 7-1
NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity passes Crater that’s reminder of Apollo 16 mission
Written by Laurie Cantillo / Dwayne Brown
Washington, D.C. – NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity passed near a young crater this spring during the 45th anniversary of Apollo 16’s trip to Earth’s moon, prompting a connection between two missions.
Opportunity’s science team informally named the Martian feature “Orion Crater.” The name honors the Apollo 16 lunar module, Orion, which carried astronauts John Young and Charles Duke to and from the surface of the moon in April 1972 while crewmate Ken Mattingly piloted the Apollo 16 command module, Casper, in orbit around the moon. Orion is also the name of NASA’s new spacecraft that will carry humans into deep space and sustain them during travel beyond Earth orbit.Opportunity’s Panoramic Camera (Pancam) took component images for this view of Orion Crater on April 26th, 2017. The crater is about 90 feet (27 meters) wide and estimated to be no older than 10 million years.
“It turns out that Orion Crater is almost exactly the same size as Plum Crater on the moon, which John Young and Charles Duke explored on their first of three moonwalks taken while investigating the lunar surface using their lunar rover,” said Opportunity science-team member Jim Rice, of the Planetary Science Institute, Tucson, Arizona.
Rice sent Duke the Pancam mosaic of Mars’ Orion Crater, and Duke responded, “This is fantastic. What a great job! I wish I could be standing on the rim of Orion like I was standing on the rim of Plum Crater 45 years ago.”
A historical photo of Duke at Plum Crater is online at:
https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/imagegallery/image_feature_802.html
For more information about Opportunity’s adventures on Mars, visit:
SectionsTechnology
TopicsApollo 16, Astronauts, Charles Duke, Crater, earth, John Young, Ken Mattingly, Moon, NASA, NASA's Opportunity Rover, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Orbit, Orion Crater, Plum Crater, washington d.c.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed