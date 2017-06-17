Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Asks for Federal Disaster Declaration to Assist 12 Counties Recovering from Memorial Weekend Storms

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has requested that President Donald Trump declare a major disaster in Tennessee from the severe storms and straight-line winds of May 27th, and May 28th, 2017, in order to make federal assistance available for recovery efforts in the State’s impacted city and county jurisdictions.

“Community leaders, emergency managers, first responders, local officials and non-profits across Tennessee have worked tirelessly to help their neighbors recover from the impacts of the severe storms,“ Haslam said.

Governor Haslam’s request specifically asks for federal Public Assistance, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to be available to 12 of the Tennessee counties impacted during the May 27th and May 28th storms.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program reimburses local and state governments, and certain private, nonprofit organizations, for work or repairs for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities, and recreational facilities.

The Public Assistance request includes the counties of: Blount County, Cumberland County, Fayette County, Knox County, Loudon County, Morgan County, Putnam County, Rhea County, Roane County, Sevier County, Shelby County, and Smith County.

The declaration request also includes a specific request for Individual Assistance for Shelby County, which, if awarded, would provide direct assistance from the federal government to Shelby County residents demonstrating eligibility.

Information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program is at: www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit

Information on FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is at:

www.fema.gov/disaster/4294-4297/updates/fact-sheet-what-femas-individualassistance-program

On May 31st, 2017, Director Patrick Sheehan of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) requested FEMA send federal teams to Tennessee to begin preliminary damage assessments to quantify to federal authorities the magnitude of storm damage in Tennessee.

The assessments showed damages to utilities alone in the 12 requested counties totaled $15.9 million, with an additional $14.6 million in local government expenditures for emergency work related to the storms’ impacts, primarily in the clean-up of debris.

Severe storms began moving across Tennessee on Saturday, May 27th, 2017, bringing strong, straight-line winds, hail, and flooding. At the height of the severe storms in Shelby County, more than 180,000 Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers were without power. In the storms’ aftermath, city and county officials began an intense, coordinated effort to restore power, clear

debris, and take care of basic human needs of residents.

As the storms moved across the state through the weekend, another 19 counties, in middle and east Tennessee, reported local power outages, downed trees and blocked roads, and damage to homes.

