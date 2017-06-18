APSU Board of Trustees’ executive committee to meet on June 21st

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees’ executive committee will hold an electronic meeting at 12:30pm on June 21st, 2017.

During the meeting, committee members will discuss the President’s 2016-2017 compensation package and evaluation.

To listen to the electronic meeting, call the Secretary to the Board for access information.

To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit http://www.apsu.edu/president/board-meeting-materials

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.

Sections

Topics