APSU Board of Trustees' executive committee to meet on June 21st

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees’ executive committee will hold an electronic meeting at 12:30pm on June 21st, 2017.

The campus of Austin Peay State University. (APSU)

During the meeting, committee members will discuss the President’s 2016-2017 compensation package and evaluation.

To listen to the electronic meeting, call the Secretary to the Board for access information.

To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit http://www.apsu.edu/president/board-meeting-materials

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.


